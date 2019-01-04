Nancy Judah Mize

1945-2018

Nancy Judah Mize, 73, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away December 26, 2018, at Autumn Care of Myrtle Grove after a short illness.

Nancy was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, on May 4, 1945, the daughter of Willis and Helen Butler Judah. She was a graduate of the 1963 class of Central High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.

She began her career at AT&T as a customer service representative and progressed through several levels of management until her retirement as District Manager in New Jersey.

She chose Wilmington for her retirement years where she enjoyed life in her Willoughby Park neighborhood. She arranged for her mother to join her there and she cared for her until her death in 2005.

Known for her quick wit and good sense of humor, she was truly one of a kind. She will be missed by her friends and family.

There are no immediate survivors. She will be buried with her parents at Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life scheduled at a later date.