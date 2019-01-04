Clear

Nancy Judah Mize, 73, of Wilmington, North Carolina

There are no immediate survivors. She will be buried with her parents at Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life scheduled at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 4:27 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Nancy Judah Mize
1945-2018

Nancy Judah Mize, 73, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away December 26, 2018, at Autumn Care of Myrtle Grove after a short illness.
Nancy was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, on May 4, 1945, the daughter of Willis and Helen Butler Judah. She was a graduate of the 1963 class of Central High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.
She began her career at AT&T as a customer service representative and progressed through several levels of management until her retirement as District Manager in New Jersey.
She chose Wilmington for her retirement years where she enjoyed life in her Willoughby Park neighborhood. She arranged for her mother to join her there and she cared for her until her death in 2005.
Known for her quick wit and good sense of humor, she was truly one of a kind. She will be missed by her friends and family.
There are no immediate survivors. She will be buried with her parents at Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life scheduled at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 48°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 48°
Cameron
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 50°
Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures started off on the cool side but quickly warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will continue to stay above normal on Saturday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events