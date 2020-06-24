Nancy L. Cline
1952-2020
Nancy L. Cline, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
She was born October 26, 1952.
She was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Survivors include daughter, Melissa Lark; son, John McComas(Cathy); grandchildren, Caitlin, Isabelle and Jade McComas, and Corey and Shawnese Lark.
The family will gather with friends 2:00 – 4:00 PM Monday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Online guestbook and obituary www.simplifyfunerals.com.