Nancy L. Cline, 67

Visitation: Monday, June 15th, 2020 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM @ Simplify Cremations & Funerals. 2335 St. Joseph Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64505.

Nancy L. Cline
1952-2020

Nancy L. Cline, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
She was born October 26, 1952.
She was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Survivors include daughter, Melissa Lark; son, John McComas(Cathy); grandchildren, Caitlin, Isabelle and Jade McComas, and Corey and Shawnese Lark.
The family will gather with friends 2:00 – 4:00 PM Monday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Online guestbook and obituary www.simplifyfunerals.com.

