Nancy Lee M. Gray, 88

Nancy Lee (Mattox) Gray, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 2:32 PM

Born on November 21, 1932, she lived her entire life in the St. Joseph area.
On November 21, 1953, Nancy married the love of her life, Bobbie Edward Gray in St. Joseph. He preceded her in death.
She retired from a lifelong seamstress career with Sun Garment/H.D. Lee after 35-plus years of service, achieving Supervisor status for the last many years.
Nancy enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading cookbooks and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Donald and Sarah Mattox; two sisters, Carol Schmidt, Donna Jackson; one son-in-law; and one grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Bonnie (Dennis) Sharp, Christine White, both of St. Joseph; and son, Bobbie Lee (Shelia) Gray of Carrollton, TX; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

