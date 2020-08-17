Nancy Lee McManus, 80, of Clarksdale, MO, passed away, Friday, August 14, 2020. Nancy was born May 5, 1940, in Hamilton, MO, to Frederick Neal and Wilma Lee (Dunn) Corbin.

On October 9, 1965, Nancy married Byron F. McManus at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Hurlinger, Missouri; they celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Prior to retirement she had worked for the United States Postal Service. Nancy was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church and Psi-Phi Sorority.

Nancy loved flowers, baking, and being with her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, crystal dishes and anything purple.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father and her husband.

She is survived by her mother Billie Corbin; daughters, Dreana (Craig) Steiner of Maysville, and Shaundel (Mark) Finch of Kidder; grandchildren, Laci (Wes) Bestgen, Brandon, Blaine, Trent, Reid Steiner; Erin (Patrick) Gibbons, Jill (Colin) Graham, Somers and Clay Finch; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Jameson Bestgen and Linley Blythe Gibbons; brothers Larry Corbin, Steve Corbin (Laronda); sisters Sharon Corbin (Don) and Sheree Corbin (Clarence); brother-in-law Darrel (Beulah) McManus; sister-in-law RoseMarie (Dennis) Hercules; cousins, Andrew (Glenda) and Thomas (Tobi) McManus, Ali McManus, other cousins, family, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Mary's Cemetery or Three Rivers Hospice.

Rosary prayed at 5:00 PM Tuesday, August 18 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel ,where the visitation will follow from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Graveside service, 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 19, at St. Mary's Cemetery at Hurlingen.