Nancy Lee-McQuillan, 60

Nancy Lee-McQuillan, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 4:10 PM

On May 11, 1961 she was born to Donald and Garra (West) Fisher in Joplin, Missouri.
Nancy married William Robert McQuillan on November 20, 2010. He precedes her in death.
She was a Primitive Baptist and a River Chix Breast Cancer survivor. She is the brightest light and mother to us all.
Survivors include Shelby Schnitker and Sasha Lee “Shaun Hoover, son-in-law”, Colin McQuillan; grandchildren, Ronin Gasper and Meyer McQuillan; brother, Casey Davis; mother, Garra Coffman; father, Donald Fisher.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M., Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Temperatures were slightly cooler today thanks to a northwesterly wind and some cloud cover. Highs were still be above average today with temperatures in the mid 50s. Well above average temperatures will return through the end of the work week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the work week into the weekend. Slightly cooler temperatures will move into the area this weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
