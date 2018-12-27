Clear

Nancy Lou Kates-Cook March 25, 1936 - December 25, 2018

Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Nancy will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Nancy Lou (Sampson) Kates-Cook, 82, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at a Gower, MO health care facility. She was born March 25, 1936 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Janet and Reginald Sampson. She graduated from Central High School, class of 1954. She owned and operated Nancy's Tax Service for 25 years and later worked at Ft. Leavenworth as a Secretary, from which she retired. She enjoyed reading and loved to shop. Most of all , she enjoyed spending time with family and especially her grandchildren. Nancy was a member of the South Side Business Women's Club and Community Christian Church. Preceding her in death are her father, Reginald "Buck" Sampson, mother, Janet Nelson, husband, Herbert Cook, step-father, Carmen Nelson, brother, James "Jib" Sampson, and nephew, Jeff Sampson. Survivors include, son, Mike (Jamie) Kates of St. Joseph, daughter, Terri (Mike) Rampola of Trimble, MO, son, Jim (Kris) Kates of St. Joseph, former husband of 27 years, Wilbur Kates, 3 grandchildren, Garett (Summer) Large, Erica (Colt) Goodwin and Casey (Jeremy) Worth, 7 great-grandchildren, Tristan, Landon, Matrix, Aspen, Mercedez, Benz, London, sister-in-law, Sharon Sampson and several nieces and nephews.

After a soggy and wet Wednesday, scattered rain chances will continue into our Thursday as a major cold front will be pushing through. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s. Highs will be in the mid 50s by early afternoon before they start falling by later afternoon into the evening hours.
