Nancy Lou Scott September 3, 1935 - January 9, 2019

Nancy Lou Scott 83, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday January 9, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, Missouri Hospital. She was born September 3, 1935 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania daughter of the late Dorothy & Delbert Grubb. She worked at Whitaker Cable, and Skaggs drugs store, in St. Joseph. Nancy enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, cooking, and baking for all her family. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Billie Scott Sr, her parents, daughters, Debbie Scott, and Judy Jennings, sons, Bill Scott Jr., and Jerry Grubb, brothers; Delbert, Tom and Jim Grubb, sisters, Adella Tiller, and Betty Grubb. Survivors include: daughter, Diana Greiner, Saint Joseph, son, Steven Scott, four grandchildren: Stephanie Burnett, Scott (Jamie) Noble, Tristan Matthew Scott, and Madison Scott, sisters: Janice McCulloch, Mick Suan, and Rita Criss of St. Joseph, MO. A Celebration of life will be held from 2 - 4 pm on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at the New Big Brothers and Big Sisters location, 1322 No. 36th St, St. Joseph, MO. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Nancy Lou Scott Memorial fund in care of the online tribute fund at www.ruppfuneral.com. Online condolence, obituary and tribute fund at www.ruppfuneral.com