Nancy Lynne Bruns, 73

Nancy L. Bruns

January 4, 1947 - August 12, 2020

Nancy Lynne Bruns, the daughter of William Jr. and Leona Augusta (Wendt) Appling, was born on January 4, 1947 in Hamburg, Iowa. Nancy attended Tarkio High School, Tarkio, Missouri, graduating in 1965.

Nancy was employed by numerous Tarkio businesses where she worked in food service. On September 13, 1968, Nancy was united in marriage to John Bruns in Fairbury, Nebraska. They made their home in Fairfax, Missouri, and became the parents of three children, John, Jolene, and Jeff. Later, the family moved to Tarkio where Nancy lived to the present time.

In the 1980’s, Nancy earned her Certified Nurse Assistant certificate and began working in area nursing homes. John passed away in 2003.

Nancy loved family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed baking. Nancy passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, at the age of 73.

Besides her parents and husband, John, Nancy was preceded in death by siblings, Bill Appling and John Appling. Survivors include children, John Bruns, Tarkio, Jolene (Marvin) Rosenbohm, Northboro, Iowa, and Jeff (Shannon) Bruns, Tarkio; grandchildren, Brendon, Chloe, Sydnee Bruns, Slade and Garret Rosenbohm; sister, Karen Schebaum, Westboro, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 15, 2020, First Baptist Church, Tarkio.

Interment: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.

The family will receive friends from 6-7 P.M, Friday, August 14, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Memorials: Nancy Bruns Memorial Fund.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio

