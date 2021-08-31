Nancy Reents, 80, of St. Joseph passed away August 24, 2021, in her home, with her family.

Nancy was born May 8, 1941, in Maryville, Missouri, to Ruby and Harry Wallace. From an early age, Nancy was instilled with a great work ethic that she learned from her father who she loved to help on his daily route. When older, she would get out of high school each day at 2:30 and go straight to work at the hospital for the 3pm-11pm shift. It was while working at the hospital that she met Jerry, her husband. While in high school she loved playing basketball and volleyball. she graduated from Maryville High School in 1959.

Nancy married Jerry Reents in 1958, they were married for 62 years. Survivors include Jerry her husband, Betty Pierson her sister, Bob Reents her son and his wife Lori West. Her daughter Robyn Stablein and her husband Robert Stablein. Her three grandchildren that she adored, Melanie Dearman, Emily Stablein, and Jeremy Reents. Melanie's husband Thad, and her precious great grandchild Jackson Dearman. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Nancy loved people and would always go out of her way to help someone if she could. She loved God and always wanted others to know him too. She was a prayer warrior for her family, friends, or even a stranger. She had a huge heart for always making sure people had what they needed, or even wanted. Nancy loved her family, especially her grandchildren and her great-grandchild.

In her younger years, Nancy loved to paint and enjoyed creating crafts that she gave as gifts to others. She always loved flowers, and Jerry supported that love and filled the yard with blooms and color. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds and in general anything to do with nature. In later years when it was harder for her to get around, Jerry would photograph in detail their yard and make flower books that she could look at so she could still enjoy the blooms in the yard. Nancy loved singing and fishing and well almost everything except rabbit hunting. In the early days of their marriage, she and Jerry did so much rabbit hunting for food that she vowed she would never eat another rabbit, and she never did!

Nancy worked as a cosmetologist at several shops during her career, advancing to a cosmetology instructor, and then director for Castor’s Beauty Academy. Nancy was known for her excellent skills as a stylist and as an instructor, and many of her students went on to become famous stylists, giving Nancy the credit for the skills she taught them. Nancy was known for not only being an excellent instructor but also for caring for the needs as a whole of the students. In her retirement from teaching she returned to owning her own shop, still treating all of her customers as special, which they were to her. Everyone was a friend.

Services are Saturday August 28, 2021, at Grace Evangelical Church. Visitation is at 10 am, the service is at 11am. Pastor Mike Brown and Pastor Josh Blevins will be speaking at the service.