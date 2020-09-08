Nancy S. Goodwin, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Mosaic Hospital.

She was born June 17, 1960 to Lesley J. and Letha Shelton.

Nancy was a screen printer for 1st Street Graphics for 20 years before leaving due to illness.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

She is survived by her mother.

Her children, Megan Carpenter & Leslie Carpenter, St. Joseph, Missouri

Bryson Carpenter (Kathrin), Buford, Georgia

Grandchildren, Sadie Voltmer, Kolbie Hargrave and Braydon Carpenter.

Great-grandchildren, Brandon, Cie, Kayson, Madalynn, Jaxson and Maverick.

Brother, Michael Shelton, St. Joseph, Missouri

Sister, Diana Livingston, St. Joseph, Missouri

Her boyfriend of 20 years, Terry Taber, Elwood, Kansas.

Nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins.

GRAVESIDE MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 10, 2020

At: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena, Kansas

Nancy’s wishes were to be cremated, with no scheduled family visitation. Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas is in charge of arrangements.