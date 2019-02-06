Nancy (Shriver) Kuntz May 2, 1938 - February 6, 2019

Nancy (Shriver) Kuntz

1938-2019

Nancy (Shriver) Kuntz, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born May 2, 1938, in Maryville, Missouri. Nancy graduated from Maryville High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University.

She married Richard Karl “Dick” Kuntz on May 17, 1973. He survives of the home.

Nancy was a secretary for Missouri Western State College.

She was an outgoing member of the Moila Needles, Moila Golf, and the Moila Women’s Card Club. Nancy was an avid bridge player and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Edna (Sturm) Shriver, and sister, Dorothy Roberts.

Survivors also include her children, Susan Krofft, Chris Maris (Talisa), and Barbara Holland (Steve Stratton); grandchildren, Tyler Krofft, Cara McDowell, Caleb Maris (Angelique), and Hannah Maris (Neil Galas); great-grandchildren, June, Nolan, and Jack; brother, Jack Shriver (Carolyn); sister, Sue Propst (Ed); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. For those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Moila Shriners Transportation Fund or the American Heart Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.