Clear

Nancy Sue Coker, 84, St. Joseph, MO

Funeral Service Wednesday, August 14, 2019 11:00 AM Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 4:07 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Nancy Sue Coker, 84, St. Joseph passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Nancy was born June 19, 1935 in St. Joseph, to the late Henry and Eladora Williams. She graduated from Central High School in 1953.
Nancy married Donald “Diz” Coker on April 13, 1957. They were married 58 years before his passing in 2015.
Nancy worked as a bookkeeper at Seitz Meat Packing Co, Hall Abstract & Title Co and retired from Summers Motors in June 2018. Nancy enjoyed reading and conquering crosswords puzzles – breakfast for the brain.
Survivors include: a son, Fred Coker, daughters Valerie Coker and Carolyn Coker, St Joseph, and Melanie Rosewell, Bedford, Texas; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one dog, Casey, and one cat, Boots.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Diz Coker, her sister, Evelyn Soethout and her parents, Henry and Eladora Williams.
Services: 11:00am on Wednesday, August 14 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery
Visitation: 6:00-8:00pm on Tuesday, August 13 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics of Northwest Missouri or to Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Savannah
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 100°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
A cold front will move through late Monday and bring relief from the heat. During the afternoon, a stray shower or storm is possible. The weather will be quiet Tuesday through Thursday before more rain chances are in the forecast towards the end of the week and into next weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events