Nancy Sue Coker, 84, St. Joseph, MO

Nancy Sue Coker, 84, St. Joseph passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born June 19, 1935 in St. Joseph, to the late Henry and Eladora Williams. She graduated from Central High School in 1953.

Nancy married Donald “Diz” Coker on April 13, 1957. They were married 58 years before his passing in 2015.

Nancy worked as a bookkeeper at Seitz Meat Packing Co, Hall Abstract & Title Co and retired from Summers Motors in June 2018. Nancy enjoyed reading and conquering crosswords puzzles – breakfast for the brain.

Survivors include: a son, Fred Coker, daughters Valerie Coker and Carolyn Coker, St Joseph, and Melanie Rosewell, Bedford, Texas; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one dog, Casey, and one cat, Boots.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Diz Coker, her sister, Evelyn Soethout and her parents, Henry and Eladora Williams.

Services: 11:00am on Wednesday, August 14 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

Visitation: 6:00-8:00pm on Tuesday, August 13 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics of Northwest Missouri or to Friends of the Animal Shelter.