Nancy Zebelean, 87

Nancy Zebelean, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 1:49 PM

Nancy Zebelean, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020.
She was born July 18, 1933 to Charles and America (Runyun) Townsend.
Nancy married Samuel Zebelean, Sr. May 9, 1953; he survives of the home.
She was of the Catholic faith, formerly attended St. James Catholic Church. Nancy was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, where she was the former registrar of the local chapter.
She enjoyed genealogy.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Doolan; and brother, Ralph Townsend.
Additional survivors include her children, Samuel Zebelean, Jr., St. Joseph, Missouri, Lee Ann Ramsay (Fred), St. Joseph, Missouri, Daniel Charles Zebelean (DeAnn), Salt Lake City, Utah, Mary Ann Dudley (Robert), St. Joseph, Missouri; 8 grandchildren, Samuel Zebelean, III, Ryan Ramsay, Chris Ramsay, Danielle Zebelean, Devin Zebelean, Denali Zebelean, Aaron Dudley, Jacob Dudley; 6 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Graveside Farewell Services & Inurnment 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Daughters of the American Revolution or the Lupus Foundation of America. To view livestream please visit Meierhoffer Facebook page.

