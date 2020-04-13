Clear
Naomi B. (Dawson) Raymond, 91

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 12:54 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Naomi (Dawson) Raymond, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away day, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
She was born July 1, 1928.
Naomi married her high school sweetheart, Carl Dawson, January 5, 1946; he preceded her in death in 2007.
She was saved and loved Jesus. Naomi enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher. Naomi loved to have family gatherings. She enjoyed cooking, baking, camping, and fishing; Naomi could out fish just about anyone.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, William and Maudie (Lewis) Pottorff; son, Stanley Dawson; brother, Bob Pottorff; sisters, Mary Jane Johnson and Clara Jo Parker.
Survivors include her sons, Steve Dawson (Diana), Rick Dawson, Tom Dawson; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Graveside Service and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

