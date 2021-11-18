Natalie Bradley Campbell, 78

CHAPEL HILLS, N.C. — Natalie Bradley Campbell passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the age of 78.

She was born in Evanston, Illinois, to Shirley Wyeth Bradley and David Rall Bradley on Jan. 6, 1943. She and her identical twin (Meg Bradley) were a great surprise to their parents who were expecting a single baby. She was reared in St. Joseph where her father, David Rall Bradley Sr., was the Owner/Publisher of the St. Joseph News Press & Gazette and her mother, Shirley Wyeth Bradley, was a community leader and strong advocate for public education.

Natalie completed her Bachelor’s Degree in political science at University of Wisconsin at Madison, Wisconsin, where she met her husband, Douglas Rae, with whom she reared three children in New Haven, Connecticut. She earned her Master’s in Social Work while her children were young and pursued a career as a psychiatric social worker in private practice.

After her retirement, she moved to New York City where she was a strong supporter of Planned Parenthood as well as many aspiring actors and small theaters. Her greatest passion was for the Art Students League of New York, where she learned to oil paint.

Her final years were spent at The Cedars of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where she was a formidable bridge and cribbage player. She organized many groups and activities, including helping to lead a group for people with low-vision or blindness to get out and walk. She led the organization of writing and women’s groups, as well as a Welcome Committee.

Natalie is survived by her three children, Hugh Bradley Rae of Glen Rock, New Jersey, Katie Rae of Brookline, Massachusetts, and Kimberley Rae McFerron of Denver, Colorado, as well as 11 grandchildren. Her surviving siblings include her twin, Meg Bradley of Vero Beach, Florida, Henry (Hank) Bradley of Scottsdale, Arizona, and David Bradley, Jr. of St. Joseph. She will be missed by countless friends, bridge partners and bridge rivals.

A memorial celebration of her life will be held at The Rizzo Center in Chapel Hill on Dec. 10, 2021. Family will then take her ashes to Central Park, in New York City, where her heart remained.

Donations can be made in her honor to Compassion & Choices Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 485, Etna, New Hampshire 03750, or on their website: compassionandchoices.org.