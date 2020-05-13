Natalie Denae Root, 31, of St Joseph passed into the presence of her Lord Jesus on Monday, May 11th after a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s).

Natalie was born in Cali, Colombia on April 3rd, 1989 and lived a life filled with joy and music and many friends. All her friends would agree she was unique and original. She spent much of her life in Smithville, Missouri where she graduated from Smithville High School in 2007. She studied at Evangel University in Springfield, MO and graduated from Missouri Western University in St Joseph. Soon after her graduation, Natalie became a technical writer for a medical firm and lived and worked in Boston, MA.

Her love for Jesus stood out above all else. Upon her diagnosis, Natalie immediately began creating a network of encouragement for others who were suffering from this disease. Her influence was widespread, and she will be greatly missed.

Natalie is survived by her parents, Pastor Jimmy and Jean Root, Jr of St Joseph, Missouri, grandparents, Rev. Jimmy and Carol Root, Sr of Springfield, MO, sister Andrea Gross and her husband David Gross of Savannah, brother Bryan Root and his wife Amanda of Platte City, MO, along with five nieces and two nephews who she dearly loved.

Visitation for all friends of Natalie and the family will be held on Sunday, May 17th,from 3 to 8:00pm at the Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Gower, 109 N 3rdStreet.

A graveside service for family will be held on Monday, May 18th.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Natalie’s name to the St Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center located at 1502 N. 36th Street, St Joseph MO 64506.