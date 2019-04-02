Nathan C. Newberry September 25, 1986 - March 31, 2019

Nathan Curtis Newberry, 32, of Maryville, MO passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his home in Maryville, MO.

Born September 25, 1986 in Maryville, MO, his parents were Teresa Anne (Adamson) Wilmes and James H. Newberry, Jr.

Nathan was a lifelong resident of Maryville, MO except for four years when he lived in Kansas City. He was a 2005 graduate of Maryville High School. While in high school he was the manager for the basketball, football & baseball teams and nicknamed “The Newbs”. He enjoyed spending time with his family, games with his friends, watching movies, and was full of useless facts. At the time of his death he had been employed for five years as a team member in die casting by the Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corporation, Maryville, MO.

Nathan was preceded in death by his father in 2000, paternal grandparents Virginia and James Newberry, Sr. and grandparents Rosalee and Marion Wilmes.

Survivors include his mother and step father Teresa and Kevin Wilmes, brother, Ryan (Rachel) Peter, sister Kimberley Newberry (Billy), all of Maryville, MO. Three half-sisters, Christie, Kelly and Michele all of Searcy, AR, and maternal grandparents Mervin and Phyllis Adamson, Maryville, MO, niece and nephew Alexis and Logan Peter, Maryville, MO, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Nathan has been cremated. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, April 4 at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Maryville Rescue Squad in Nathan’s name.

