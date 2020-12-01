Nathan Foster Karr, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

He was born July 18, 1961, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Jack Foster and Sharon Dee (Schildtknecht) Karr.

Nathan proudly owned and operated Foster’s Wine and Martini Bar for 10 years. It was the first non-smoking venue and outdoor seating area to jump-start Downtown’s revitalization.

He enjoyed music and playing guitar. He loved his time spent in both Wyoming and his ocean condo in Florida, as well as watching sunsets in his backyard.

Nathan also loved spending time with his many friends, and, sometimes, with his sisters. (Ha!)

He was a generous donor who gave anonymously to many. He was a cool cat who was loved by many.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Foster Karr; his uncle, Dick Karr; and grandparents, L.R. and Arthena Schildtknecht and Eva and Melvin Karr.

Survivors include his mother, Sharon Dee Graham; sisters, Pam Bowman and Jackie Ross; nieces, Brandice Ross, Samantha Ross (Kevin Willcuts); nephew, Nicholas Ross; great-niece, Airyonna Sunshine King; uncle, Larry Schildtknecht (Lisa); aunts, Diana Fox, Linda Lammers (Earl), Kathy Shane, and Renita Hull (Chuck); and numerous extended family members.

Nathan’s faith was prominent all throughout his life and the family is comforted knowing Nathan’s place in Heaven was waiting for him.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 1:00 P.M. Monday, Walnut Grove Cemetery, Bolckow, Missouri. The procession will leave Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Open Door Food Kitchen.