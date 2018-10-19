Navajean D. Guiden

1927-2018

Navajean D. Guiden, age 91, went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2018. She passed away at her home in Grove City, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 8, 1927, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Ambrose W. and Thelma Rowena Jackson. She attended grade school and high school at Bartlett High School where she graduated.

Navajean graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Fine Arts with an emphasis in interior decorating. She retired from the St. Joseph State Hospital on June 17, 1993 as an occupational therapist after 30 years of dedicated service.

She enjoyed holding classes for the patients where they could express their creative talents and achieve their goals to become useful citizens in the community when they returned. She also facilitated a group at the hospital that painted murals on the tunnel walls at the hospital. The patients were very proud of their accomplishments. Navajean was always client focused and would assist them with the barriers they encountered. She loved to draw and help clients who showed an interest in art. Navajean helped them develop their potential.

She loved collecting lighthouses and writing limericks. Navajean has a collection that one day she had hoped to have published.

Navajean received the Missouri Department of Mental Health St. Joseph State Hospital Employee of the Month Award, Missouri Department of Mental Health Certificate of Recognition for Superior Achievement in completing the State of Missouri Mandatory Supervisory Training Requirements; and awarded for over 25 Years of Outstanding Service to St. Joseph State Hospital and the Department of Mental Health.

For the special people in her life, family and friends, Navajean would bake lemon pound cake from scratch for their birthdays. She also made flowers for Mother’s Day, white if your mother was deceased and red if they were still living. Navajean would hand these out at her church, and this was something she had learned from her mother.

She also loved her church family at Trinity Baptist Church in St. Joseph, and Navajean had been involved with some of the church committees.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Henry Guiden; infant fraternal twins, Bret and Bretina Guiden; parents, Ambrose William and Thelma Rowena Jackson; brothers, Ambrose William “Sonny” Jackson, Jr., and Maurice Jackson; sister, Thelma Marie Jackson; brother-in-law, John Nave; and grandmother, Leola Peterson.

Navajean is survived by her four daughters, Regina W. Sanders (Everett), Darnel Kim Guiden, and Thelene Arris Guiden, all from Grove City, Ohio, and Leechia A. Jones, Savannah, Missouri; granddaughters, Allison Smith (Scott), Tampa, Florida, and Heather A. Jones, Independence, Missouri; sister, Maureen D. Nave, Topeka, Kansas; sister-in-law, Sammye R. Jackson, Omaha, Nebraska; nieces and nephews, Faun Ewing (Herman), Topeka, John Nave (Peggy), Topeka, Strad Nave, Topeka, Drake Nave (Kathy), Apple Valley, California, Monique Lovelady (Aaron), Wichita, Kansas, LeRoi Nave, Aurora, Colorado, Ambrose W. Jackson III, Omaha, Avil D. Jackson, Omaha; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins; and family friend, Linda Bauman, Savannah, Missouri.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where friends may call after 9:00 A.M. Flowers are appreciated, but your attendance and prayers are more valuable to the family.