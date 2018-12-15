Neal E. Arnold March 4, 1937 - December 15, 2018



Neal E. Arnold, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018.

Neal was born on March 4, 1937, in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Georgia (Arnold) Martin. He attended Lafayette High School and served proudly in the Air National Guard.

Together, he and his wife Jacqueline Sue Dorrell, enjoyed over 40 years of marriage. She passed away on August 17, 2001.

Neal owned and operated Irwin's Market in south St. Joseph from 1968-74. He later retired from The Rainbow Bread Company.

Neal was a lifelong Presbyterian, member of the local Masonic lodge and was a volunteer for Interserv (handyman program & meals on wheels). He enjoyed woodworking, electric trains, antique cars, as well as telling jokes, stories, and reminiscing about St. Joseph history. His Friday mornings were reserved for his "Liars Club" meetings. Neal never met a stranger. "To know him was to love him."

In addition to his mother and wife, Neal is preceded in death by brother, Norman Martin.

Surviving family: son, David Arnold (wife Teresa), St. Joseph, MO; daughter Teresa Dillon (husband Dan), Savannah, MO; love-of-his-life, Pat Meyer, St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren Brandon Arnold, Molly Arnold, Joel Arnold, Abby Dillon, Zach Dillon (Erik), Jacob Dillon, Maddie Dillon, Jerry Dillon, Nicole Kneib (Scott) and Julie Miller; seven great-grandchildren. Extended family; Tony Meyer, Dianna Meyer-Messina and Corey Meyer.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday evening at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

Funeral Service 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association (Heart of America Chapter, 3846 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, KS 66208)