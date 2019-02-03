Neal K. Nold August 27, 1959 - February 3, 2019

Neal K. Nold
1959-2019
Neal K. Nold, 59, Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019.
He was born August 27, 1959 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Neal married Tracy Jo Smithson February 16, 1985. She survives of the home.
He was a member of Helena United Methodist Church, Helena Lion’s Club, MO Holstein Association, Dairy Farmers of America, Helena 4-H Alumni and Ball Association of Helena.
Neal enjoyed farming, tractors, sports and attending agriculture events. His greatest pride was being a grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Darline (Schottel) Nold.
Additional survivors include sons, Adam Nold (Heather), Chad Nold (Elizabeth), Brandon Nold (Sarah); grandchildren, Colby, Blake, Hunter, Lauren, Alaina, Wesley, Madison, Brooklynn; father, Kenneth Emmett Nold; sisters, Nancy Schmutzler (Glen), Cheryl Wyckoff (Randy), DeeAnn Schnitker (Donald); in-laws, Larry and Marilyn Singleton; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Helena United Methodist Church. Interment Helena Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Helena United Methodist Church, Helena Lions Club or Helena 4-H Club. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
