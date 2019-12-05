Neil L. Bauman

1934-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Neil Leon Bauman, 85, Cameron, passed away on December 2, 2019.

Neil was born on July 2, 1934 in Turney, Missouri to Charles and Dorsie (Neff) Bauman. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Neil was a 1952 graduate of Lathrop High School, Lathrop, Missouri. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. Neil was a life-long farmer in the Turney area.

Neil was survived by his cousins.

Services: 2PM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:00PM, prior to the service. Burial: Osborn Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.