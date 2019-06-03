Nellie Anne Hatcher December 30, 1934 - May 29, 2019

Nellie Anne Hatcher 84, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born December 30, 1934 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Mary and Ed Hale. She graduated from Benton High School 1953, and she was the owner operator of Bekins Moving Company, and most recently worked at the Social Welfare Board for Buchanan County. She was a member of the Journey Baptist Church for many years, and she was a member of the South Side Business Women's Club for many years also. She was very loving, and known for how sweet and nice she was, and Nellie will be missed by all her family and friends. Nellie was preceded in death by parents, sisters, Gladys Sanders, Grace Brushwood, brothers, Clarence "Pete" Hale, Elmer Hale, and Richard Hale, former husband, Floyd Hatcher, and half brother, Chester McClellan. Survivors include, daughter, Marcella (Vernie) Shat, Saint Joseph, MO, granddaughter, Corey (Tracy) Brown of Texas, great granddaughters, Ava, Alivia, & Addison Brown. Funeral services: 11:00 am, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Elder Ron Cluts officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.