Obituary

Nellie Marie (Trower) Moore

1939-2019

Nellie Marie (Trower) Moore, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at a local nursing home.

She was born February 22, 1939 in Winchester, Kansas; the daughter of Rollo Vernon Trower and Grace Ray, she was one of sixteen children.

Nellie married Warren Dee Moore in 1954 in Atchison, Kansas. He preceded her in death in 1988.

Mrs. Moore attended school in Atchison. She retired from the former Missouri Methodist Medical Center, where she worked as an operating room technician. Nellie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Survivors include two sons, Warren and Robert Moore; daughter, Cheryl Kline; two sisters, Linda Kay Pennington, Atchison, KS, Martha Christine Boles, Illinois; grandchildren; many nephews, nieces, and cousins, many of whom live in the Atchison community.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Interment Ashland Cemetery.