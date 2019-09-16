Clear

Nelson "Randy" Cook 52, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Celebration of Life South Side Hall Wednesday, September 18, 2019 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM Illinois Ave. St. Joseph, MO

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 4:36 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Nelson "Randy"'s Obituary
Nelson "Randy" Cook 52, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday September 15, 2019 at his home. He was born April 4, 1967 in Fort Gordon, Georgia, he attended Benton High School and worked in the construction industry for the Carpenters Union. He enjoyed rock and antique collecting, woodworking and working on cars. He was a Christian. Randy is survived by mother, Georgia (Brad) Witkowski, father, Gary (Cindy) Cook, son, Nelson "Randy" Cook II, companion, Tiffany Terry of the home, brother, Gary (Lindsay) Cook, sisters, Christina Cook, and Nicole (Steven) Hallford, step son, Markus Cunningham. A Celebration of life will be held at the South Side Hall on Illinois Ave on Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 pm. He has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the in lieu of flowers to the Randy Cook Memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Monday saw temperatures climb into the 90s once again and that trend will continue for at least one more day before cooler air moves in by this weekend. Tonight, expect a mild and humid night but we will stay dry. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
