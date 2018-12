Neva A. Pasch December 11, 1933 - December 14, 2018

Neva A. Pasch

1933-2018

Neva A. Pasch, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 14, 2018.

She was born December 11, 1933 in Quitman, Missouri to John and Mary (Spangler) Bowman.

Neva married Gerald Clinton Pasch September 7, 1954. He survives of the home.

She enjoyed reading, crafts, fishing, golf, playing games and cards. She took great pride in her grandchildren and her family was very important to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Lorine Sanders.

Additional survivors include sons, Eldon Pasch, John Pasch, and Joe Pasch (Melinda); 10 grandchildren’ 9 great-grandchildren; brothers, Eugene and Larry Bowman

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Burlington Junction Christian Church. Inurnment Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Joseph, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.