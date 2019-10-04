Neva's Obituary

Neva Fay McKinnon 93, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday October 3, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born March 27, 1926 in Gillman City, Missouri daughter of the late Virgie & Harvey Terry. She attended Gallatin High School, and enjoyed going to the class reunions often. Neva worked at Missouri Methodist Medical Center, and Benders home health care as a nursing assistant. She was very active in her church, and enjoyed taking care of her friends at Westchester Village and spending time with her loving family. She was a member Pony Express Motorcycle Club and the Community Christian Church. Neva was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harry McKinnon, daughters, Donna Kay Noland, and Terry Ann Thompson, son in law, Ronald Thompson, brothers, Darrel, Leo and Cleo Terry, her twin sister, Reva May Sowards, and sisters, Austia, Blanche, Leona, former husbands, Ross Hampton, and Bill Ramsay and a grandson. Survivors include daughter, Marion "Mary Jo" Siela, Saint Joseph, MO, son in law, Howard Noland of Easton, MO, seven, grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, four, great great grandchildren as well as numerous loving step children, step grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10 - 11:00 am, Tuesday at the Community Christian Church, with Memorial services following at 11 am Tuesday, at the Church. Neva will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at a later date at the Scotland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Community Christian Church. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com