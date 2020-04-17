Clear
Neva Jean Leisure, 96

Services are private.

Neva Jean Leisure
1924-2020

Neva Jean Leisure, 96, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at a St. Joseph skilled nursing center where she had resided for the past six years.
She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on March 19, 1924, the daughter of Clara and Emile Mignery.
Neva married Carl Leisure, a World War II Army Veteran, in 1956.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
“Aunt Jeanie” is survived by numerous nieces and nephews around the U.S.A.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to various Veteran Organizations or to the Salvation Army. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

