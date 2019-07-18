Neva Lucille (Ware) Everett, 86, of Barnard, MO, passed away unexpectedly at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO, on July 17, 2019.

Neva was born on October 16, 1932, at her home near Barnard, MO. Her parents were Orlin and Lois (Davidson) Everett. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband Gerald, in 2018; and her brother, Howard Ware.

She was a lifelong resident of the area. She had worked at the telephone company in Maryville, and was the catalog sales manager at Sears in Maryville, and had graduated from Casters Beauty School and had owned and operated her own shop in her home, the 1004 Beauty Box, for many years.

On May 16, 1956, she was united in marriage to Gerald O. Everett, and he passed away on January 16, 2018.

She enjoyed going to town every morning with Gerald for coffee. They enjoyed their annual snowmobile trips out west. She liked to fish, and they traveled on many fishing trips.

Neva was a bowler and bowled for years on different teams and leagues. She liked playing games and spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.

She was a member and attended the Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, MO. She was active for years in the community in various clubs and organizations.

Neva is survived by her son, Marlin and wife, Rosalie Everett, Barnard, MO; her sister in law, Vinita Ware, Savannah, MO; 2 grandchildren, Kristen and husband, Bill Russell, Maitland, MO, and Rick and wife, Jennifer Everett, Maitland, MO; 8 great grandchildren, Dasen, Tommy, Madison, Rachael, Dillon, Brenden, Addison, and Braxten; also several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, MO. The burial will follow in the Bethany Christian Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Bethany Christian Church, 23251 390th St., Barnard, MO 64423.