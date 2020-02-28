Neva Marie (Lamb) Dittmar, 92, of Agency, MO passed away February 27, 2020.

She was born on May 22, 1927 in Chillicothe, MO the tenth child of Elmer Everett Lamb and Nancy Isabelle (Smith) Lamb.

On October 18, 1947 she was united in marriage to Donald John Dittmar at the Third Baptist Church in St. Louis, MO. After their marriage they made their home in Agency, MO where they raised their four children John, Roger, Linda and Glenn.

Don and Neva served in area churches as Sunday School Teachers and other church offices. Neva was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Belle Lamb; her husband Don Dittmar; daughter-in-law Donna Dittmar; son-in-law Dave Martin; eight brothers and one sister.

Neva is survived by her children John Dittmar; Roger Dittmar, Linda Martin, Glenn Dittmar and wife Rhonda; grandchildren Randy Dittmar, Don Dittmar, Doug Dittmar, Maggie (Erik) Artman, Adrian (Sandy) Martin and Alaina (Jeremy) Davis; great-grandchildren Averi, Ali, Haley, Taylor, Candous, Kaine, Jackson, Ava, Remington, and Josie; great-great-grandchildren Mavrik and Leia; brother-in-law Walt Dittmar; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1st at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Edgerton.

Funeral Services: 10:00 a.m. Monday March 2nd at the church Burial Agency Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, New Harvest Baptist Church, New Direction Church, or Journey Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home