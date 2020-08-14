Nicholas "Nik" Kleckner, 38

Nicholas “Nik” Kleckner

1982-2020

Nicholas “Nik” Kleckner, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was taken from this world on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Nik was born on May 25, 1982, in Omaha, Nebraska to Brett Kleckner and Tamera Sheard.

Nik worked in various positions over the years, most notably for Insteel Wire and was most recently employed as a Pilot Plant Operator at ICM, Inc.

Nik will be remembered as someone who always focused on the blessings in life. He was forever grateful. He would remind us all to "love one another" and "never take life for granted" because "life is merely gone in a blink." Most of all, he would want us all to be kind to one another.

Nik’s greatest life accomplishment and his ultimate dedication was his two beautiful children, Nevaeh and Nick, II. Nik’s childhood was molded and influenced by many mothers, fathers (most remarkably “Mr. Hayes”), brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Meeting Nik was like meeting someone you’ve known your whole life. He never knew a stranger. Because of this, he was adopted into and adopted many families. Nik relished spending time with this exceptionally large circle of family and friends. He was a father, brother and friend to all. Nik’s free spirit shone through his mesmerizing eyes, contagious smile, and his big hugs! Nik had a genuine heart that was one with nature. He loved to roam and explore. He was a cooking enthusiast, music-lover, late-night philosopher, and a talented poet. Nik was a bright light in this dark world, one who would give the shirt off his back or his last penny without question. Nik touched our souls with his love, passion, positivity, and devotion.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Kleckner; grandmother, Nana; Aunt Pat; uncle, Keith Kleckner; adopted father, Kenneth Hayes; cousins, R.J. Kleckner, Jack Kelley, Chris Kelley, and Melissa Thompkins.

Survivors include his children, Nevaeh Mikah Kleckner; Nicholas Michael Kleckner, Dylon Michael Kelley; mother, Tamera Sheard; father, Brett Kleckner; siblings, William Kleckner, Amanda Beaver (Jimmy); mother of his children, Amanda Recob; children’s grandparents, Jon and Kim Recob; adopted mother, Alishia Hudson, numerous aunts, uncles, extended family and close friends.

The family will be holding a celebration of life this Sunday, August 16th, 2020, from 12:00 pm-3:00 pm at the Eagles Lodge (located at 2004 North Belt Highway across from Anderson Ford, St. Joseph). We look forward to sharing smiles and warm memories of the times that he shared with you. Afterwards, Magoon’s Famous Delicatessen (623 South 8th St. Saint Joseph, MO.) has extended an invitation to everyone who would like to join. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you honor Nik’s memory and his spirit by building up your tribe, withholding judgmental thoughts, making others laugh, and inspiring others through your actions because this was the kindness and compassion that lived in his heart.

Because we knew Nik, we were all changed for the better. His memory will live on through those of us who were lucky enough to know him. He will always remain our family, friend, and fierce guardian. We will see him in each sunrise and sunset, until we meet again.