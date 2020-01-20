He was born on February 24, 1955, in Panama City, FL, to Mary Gainer and Franklin Henderson, and was raised by Ike and Mildred Schmidt of Mandan, ND.

On May 14, 2005, he married Karri Genthe in Syracuse, NE. She survives of the home.

Nick served in the US Navy. He was a member of the Nodaway Lodge #470, AF & AM, Maryville, the Rosanna Chapter #262, of the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Scottish Rite Masons #300, Denver, CO. He was a member and attended the First United Methodist Church, Maryville. Nick was a Project Manager in the telecom industry.

He enjoyed cheering for the Huskers, talking with friends, listening to George Strait, and thinking he could play golf. He greatest joy was being a Dad and he loved every moment he was able to spend with his children and wife.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and father in law Kenneth Genthe.

His is survived by his wife; two sons, Dayn Kenneth and Logan Ike, and two daughters, Laci Mildred and Malinda Florence, all of the home; his mother in law, Linda Conkel (Mike) of St. Augustine, FL; and many friends.

Nick has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM, on Thursday, January 23, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the family to assist with final expenses.