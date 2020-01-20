Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Nicholas S. "Nick" Henderson, 64

Visitation: Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ First United Methodist Church. 102 N. Main Street, Maryville, MO 64468. ■ Service: Friday, January 24th, 2020 10:00 AM @ First United Methodist Church, Maryville.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

He was born on February 24, 1955, in Panama City, FL, to Mary Gainer and Franklin Henderson, and was raised by Ike and Mildred Schmidt of Mandan, ND.

On May 14, 2005, he married Karri Genthe in Syracuse, NE. She survives of the home.

Nick served in the US Navy. He was a member of the Nodaway Lodge #470, AF & AM, Maryville, the Rosanna Chapter #262, of the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Scottish Rite Masons #300, Denver, CO. He was a member and attended the First United Methodist Church, Maryville. Nick was a Project Manager in the telecom industry.

He enjoyed cheering for the Huskers, talking with friends, listening to George Strait, and thinking he could play golf. He greatest joy was being a Dad and he loved every moment he was able to spend with his children and wife.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and father in law Kenneth Genthe.

His is survived by his wife; two sons, Dayn Kenneth and Logan Ike, and two daughters, Laci Mildred and Malinda Florence, all of the home; his mother in law, Linda Conkel (Mike) of St. Augustine, FL; and many friends.

Nick has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM, on Thursday, January 23, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the family to assist with final expenses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -4°
Maryville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -8°
Savannah
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -4°
Cameron
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -7°
Fairfax
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -4°
Snow showers will start just after rush hour on Monday morning and will taper off in the early afternoon. These will be on the lighter side and will only produce a dusting to maybe an inch. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens with winds out of the north. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories