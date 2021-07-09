Nick Erganian, 75

"Nick" went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2021. He was born in St. Joseph, MO on March 24, 1945 to Rose and Nick Erganian, Sr.

A 1963 graduate of Lafayette High School, Nick excelled both in academics and athletics. After high school Nick attended Northwest Missouri State University earning both a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master's Degree as well as serving as Student-Body President. Nick continued his education at UMKC earning his Ed. S. degree. Nick completed his education at California Western University with a Doctorial degree in Education.

In May of 1967, Nick married his college sweetheart Marylin Mosiman, daughter of Louise and Robert Mosiman of St. Joseph, MO. This union was one of true love and the two spent the rest of their lives together enjoying one adventure after another. The marriage brought forth two children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Spending time with his family was one of Nick's greatest joys in life.

Nick's professional career, spanning over forty years, was focused on education and healthcare. From his beginnings as a teacher and coach at Benton High School, Nick went on to devote his life to bettering the future of young people as a guidance counselor, college administrator and eventually public school superintendent. Nick's career led him into healthcare where he served as the Executive Director for the Northwest Missouri Area Health Education Center as well as the Executive Vice President of the Heartland Health Foundation. He also served as a consultant for St. Michael's University in Burlington, Vermont where he started and managed a highly successful campaign to provide facilities and scholarships to students attending the University.

Nick was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church.

Adventures in life and marriage included careers, homes and hobbies as well as owning two farms and fruit orchards in Livingston County, MO.

Nick was an accomplished author, having published three novels, "Keeper of the Mountain", "Desperate Reunion" and "Prince of Armenia" as well as the short story "Mom Was A Baseball Legend". Nick was a member of the St. Joseph Writers Guild.

Nick was an avid and competitive handball player for five decades. Many lifelong friendships were founded on the handball courts of the local YMCA. For Nick family came first but a very close second was the Chevrolet Corvette of which Nick owned several examples during his lifetime. Nick was a devoted member of the local Corvette Club participating in car shows, parades and again fostering lifelong friendships.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Christopher Huff.

Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-four years Marylin, son Nshan R. Erganian (Tandy), daughter Kristin Lemon (Corey), grandchildren Collin Lemon, Paige Funk (Brian), Drew Lemon, Nshan C. Erganian, Hope Erganian, Jessica Wuest (Lee) and Stephanie Smith, great-grandchildren Serenity Smith, Ivy Wuest and Amelia Funk, sisters Mary Rose Denning, Carolyn Freese and Roxy Shipps, Uncle Noray Sarkisian and multiple nieces, nephews and in-laws.

While Nick achieved more than a lifetime of success and accomplishments, he always maintained that his greatest legacy was being the most loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family. We are so proud and blessed to have had him in our lives.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Ashland United Methodist Church in Fellowship Hall on Tuesday June 22, 2021, from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Christopher Huff Memorial Scholarship Foundation.