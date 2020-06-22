Clear

Nicole "Nikki" Courter, 26

Visitation: Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 7:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Jun 22, 2020 2:25 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Nikki Courter
October 20, 1993 - June 13, 2020

Nicole "Nikki" Courter, 26, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born October 20, 1993 in St. Joseph, daughter of Sara Courter and Kyle Hays. She attended Lafayette High School. Survivors include, mother, Sara Courter, father, Kyle Hays, her 3 children, Davion Courter, Camden Courter, and Ellianna Courter, siblings, Amber Polachek, Kyle Hays Jr., Melinda Courter, Norman Butts Jr., and Jennifer Summerford.

Funeral Services will be at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Nikki will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the Nikki Courter Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

