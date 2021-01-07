Nina Jean Francis, 78

Nina was born January 17, 1942 to Violet and Charles Hogan. She married the love of her life, David Francis, on May 3, 1965. They shared a love that will last forever. Together, they owned Francis Construction. Nina was also a beautician and owned Nina Jean’s Flower and Gift Shop.

Being the incredible woman that she was, Nina was a mother to everyone that was lucky enough to meet her. She had the kindest of hearts. She was an extraordinary decorator. She always loved chocolate, music, and her infamous twinkle lights. Many times, you could catch her and David, slow dancing in their kitchen.

Nina was a Baptist with very strong faith. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 28, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones at her home. She was loved deeply by many and will be truly missed.

Nina was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Terry Bennett; brothers, Calvin, Bob and Chester Hogan; and sister, Nancy Leaton.

Survivors include her husband, David Francis; sons, Larry Beaman, David Francis and Rodney Francis; daughters, Shelly Vaughn and Nancy Grundberg; grandchildren, Katie Francis, Elijah and Shawn Bennett, Lauren and Landon Grundberg, and Kyle and Korey Beaman; sister, Judy Davis; brothers, Charles and Mike Hogan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Mosaic Hospice for the wonderful care and support they provided to Nina.

Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.