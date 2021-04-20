Nina Jolene Liebel 59, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born July 2, 1961 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Dorothy and Jesse Helton. She was a Homemaker. She was a playground supervisor of the Greenlawn Playground in Kenner, LA, and she was the president of the Booster Club. Nina was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Jesse Lee Helton Jr. Survivors include: husband, Joseph Liebel Jr of the home, daughter, Wendi (Gabe) Ortega, Elwood, KS, son, Joseph Liebel III, St. Joseph, MO, and daughter, Meghan Liebel, grandchildren, Madison, Tori, Tenley, Isabella, Jase, Selena, and Annika, great-granddaughter, Ava, sisters, Jackie Kennedy and Lorene Ward, brothers, Danny, Tommy, Jimmy, Wayne, and Paul Helton.
Funeral services: 5:00 PM Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Johnny Williams Officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-5:00 P.M. Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Nina Jolene Liebel 59, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO.
Nina Jolene Liebel 59, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born July 2, 1961 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Dorothy and Jesse Helton. She was a Homemaker. She was a playground supervisor of the Greenlawn Playground in Kenner, LA, and she was the president of the Booster Club. Nina was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Jesse Lee Helton Jr. Survivors include: husband, Joseph Liebel Jr of the home, daughter, Wendi (Gabe) Ortega, Elwood, KS, son, Joseph Liebel III, St. Joseph, MO, and daughter, Meghan Liebel, grandchildren, Madison, Tori, Tenley, Isabella, Jase, Selena, and Annika, great-granddaughter, Ava, sisters, Jackie Kennedy and Lorene Ward, brothers, Danny, Tommy, Jimmy, Wayne, and Paul Helton.