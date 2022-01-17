Nina K. (Simpson) Hrenchir, 88, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Corby Place in St. Joseph, Missouri, surrounded by her family.

Nina was born on February 19, 1933 in Sparks, Kansas to Sam and Katie Simpson.

She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Troy, Kansas, where she served as Treasurer for many years. Nina enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, gardening and sewing. She donated many baby blankets to the Noyes Home. Nina also enjoyed serving for the Valley Food Kitchen.

Nina married Norman L. Hrenchir on November 17, 1950. He preceded her in death on December 3, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Mary Blanton, Lenora Blanton and Nona Orcutt, brothers, Jack, Edward and Allen “Bud” Simpson.

Survivors: daughters, Karen Spicer and

Linda (Dennis) Jennings, both of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Sons, Jerry (Wanda) Hrenchir and Tim Hrenchir both of Wathena, Kansas.

Grandchildren, Amy Hoover, Jami Hrenchir, Tanner Hrenchir, Katie Lyle, Brianna Wardein, Luke Spicer and Kristen Jennings.

Great-grandchildren, Tristan Parkhurst, Kenny and Jake Hoover, Cruz Lewis, Greyson, Jackson and Hazen Wardein and Jonesy and Junah Lyle.

Sisters, Geraldine Nygaard and Shirley Lindsey.

Brother, Dorsey Simpson

Numerous nieces and nephews

Funeral Service: 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 7, 2022

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 5-7 Thursday evening at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Thursday.

Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, Missouri.

Memorials: Wathena EMS, Doniphan County Ambulance Fund or the Special Olympics Missouri-North Area.