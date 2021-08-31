Clear
Nina Mae Meadows Harner Miller, 85

Nina Mae Meadows Harner Miller, 85 years old of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away peacefully at her home on August 29, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021

Nina was born on February 22, 1936. She was born to Linvell and Winifred Meadows on a farm near McFall, Missouri. Nina married "Monk" Harner, who preceeded her in death. Later she married Jack Miller. They lived in California until his passing. Nina returned to St. Joseph to be near her family. One of her biggest joys was the children she helped her brother raise, Beau and Niki Meadows.

She loved to get together with her siblings' monthly, and have a rousing conversation about the latest hot topics in the news. You could find Nina faithfully reading the newspaper, planning her next quilting project, and playing with "Sparky" her dog.

She attended Grandview grade school and graduated in 1954 from King City High School.

Nina was preceeded in death by her parents, brother Donald Meadows, sisters Marilyn Pierce, and Betty Barnes. Husbands, Marlin "Monk" Harner and Jack Miller. Surviving siblings and in-laws; Sue Meadows (Cameron, MO), June Craven (Olathe, KS), Ed & Marsha Meadows (St. Joseph, MO), Curtis & Lee Meadows (Albany, MO), Bill & Janet Meadows (Pacific, MO), Roger Barnes (St. Joseph, MO), and Darrell & Linda Meadows (St. Joseph, MO).

Surviving her is her step son, Greg Harner and twenty-one nieces and nephews, who loved her very much.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 10:00 am - 11:00 AM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow the service at 11:00 at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Freudenthal Hospice.

