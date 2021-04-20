Clear
Nina Marie Bouge, 84

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:09 AM

Nina Marie Bouge, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
She was born November 30, 1936 to Morris and Birdie (DeWeese) Cline of DeKalb, Missouri.
On June 19, 1954 Nina married Harold Lloyd Bouge. They were blessed with three children.
She graduated from DeKalb High School Class of 1954. Nina retired from the Bank of Missouri after 29 years of service. Since 2007, she has volunteered at Mosaic Life Care and has dedicated over 8,800 hours to their mission. Nina and Harold are the oldest charter members of the Community Christian Church of St. Joseph.
Nina was preceded in death by her parents; and brother A.J. Cline.
Survivors include her husband, Harold; children, Dennis (Marla) and Carl (Peggy) Bouge, and Rita (Brad) Johnston; grandchildren, Nathan Bouge (Megan Hayes), Amber (Jeff) McKnight, Drew (Andrew) Roeder-Bouge, Courtney Dykes, Jackson and Walker Johnston; great-grandchildren, Gavin Bouge, Ella, Hailey and Jackson McKnight, Tritan Dykes; siblings, Marceas, Eugene, Betty, Martha, Raymond, Susie and Herb.
Healing Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Community Christian Church.

