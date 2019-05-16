Nina R. Turner, 78, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, MO, following a brief illness.

Nina was born April 27, 1941, in Carrollton, MO, to the late Herbert Samuel and Hazel O. (Shanz) Staton.

She graduated from the Carrollton High School. In 1962, she moved to Columbia, MO, then lived in St. Louis, MO, then spent over 9 years in Paris, MO. She moved to Maryville in 1975 and spent the next 15 years as the secretary for Midland Engineering.

Nina attending the First Baptist Church, and later transferred to the First United Methodist Church, both of Maryville. She was a member of Chapter L, of the PEO.

She liked to garden, and to travel with Don and their friends. She loved Christmas and decorating for all holidays. She had played the organ and piano at the Baptist church and later sang in the choir.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son Greg Hawkins, on November 17, 2013.

On January 26, 1990, in Springfield, MO, Nina was united in marriage to Donald J. Turner. He survives of the home.

Other survivors include her son, Mark (Lynnda) Hawkins, Richmond, MO, her daughter in law, Rhonda Hawkins, Atlantic, IA; her 3 step children, Beth (Mark) Wharton, Blue Springs, MO, Tom (Kimberly) Turner, Liberty, MO, and Mike (Janet) Turner, Parkville, MO; her brother, Tom Staton, Clinton, MO; 12 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services at the gathering space at the church.

Services are under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the church to help establish a memorial music scholarship fund in Nina’s name through the United Methodist Church.