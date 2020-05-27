Noel Dee Jones, 78

Noel D. Jones, 78, of Weston, MO, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO. Noel was born June 28, 1941 in Atchison, KS to James Edward and Virginia Jane (Peck) Jones. He graduated from West Platte High School in 1959, and married Kay E. Carter a year later, on November 1, 1960, in Miami, OK. He worked as a ramp service operator for TWA for 32 years before retiring and going to work at Avis for 18 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Weston. Noel loved being a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, enjoying all the time he was able to spend with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Joey D. Jones, and brother Roger Jones. Noel is survived by his wife; children James Keith (Veda M.) Jones and Sis (Hank) Nussbeck; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and numerous extended family and friends. A graveside service with inurnment will be held at 2 pm on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Weston, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.