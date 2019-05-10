Obituary

Nora M. Mailender

1931-2019

Nora M. Mailender, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.

She was born June 25, 1931 in Wheeler County, Nebraska.

Nora attended a country school and high school at Spalding Academy, Spalding, Nebraska. From there she attended St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Lincoln, Nebraska from 1948-1951, then she went on to St. Johns Hospital School of Anesthesia in Springfield, Illinois from 1952-1952.

She worked in Anesthesia in New Mexico, Texas, Nebraska and Missouri for 28 years. While in New Mexico she was part of a volunteer medical missionary team in the mountains of New Mexico. She was instrumental in organizing State Anesthisia Associations in New Mexico and Arizona.

In 1971 she moved to St. Joseph from Omaha, Nebraska. She returned to nursing in 1982 and retired from Heartland Regional Medical Center in 1997.

Nora was active in the Retired Senior Volunteer Program at the Calvin Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Agnes (Glenn) Mailender; sisters, Agnes Crandall, Eileen Ballweg and Wilma Hochhaus; brothers, Anton, Eugene and Thomas Mailender.

Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Graveside Farewell Services & Inurnment 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 21st, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.