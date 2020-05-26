Norma Belle Leith

1923-2020

Norma Belle Leith, 97, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

She was born January 14, 1923 in Manson, Iowa.

Norma worked at Bee Wayne's Bakery for 25 years, retiring in 1985 after a fulfilling career of serving others. Norma was a deeply caring and gentle soul, with a great laugh and a humble and generous perspective on life. She never met a person (or an animal) that didn't quickly become a loyal friend.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Martha (Hansmann) Leith; five siblings; two nieces; and the love of her life, Chuck Long. Survivors include her seven nieces and nephews, Rick Zehr, Terry Ward, John Zehr, Susan Lamb, Mardella Killip, Phoebe Leith, and Heather Leith, as well as many dear friends and extended family.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Norma to New Hope Christian Fellowship, 8200 Kansas Ave., Kansas City, KS 66111, Attention: Pastor Tom Hund.