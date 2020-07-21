Norma Coons, 91, of Platte City, MO, passed away July 17, 2020 at Gower Convalescent Center in Gower, MO. Norma lived in the Platte County area most of her life. She married Floyd Coons in 1945 and they were married for 67 years before he passed away in 2012. Together they raised eight children on the Coons farm in Platte City. Norma was a kind, caring, and generous person who gave so much in life and asked for so little. Spending time with her large family was the most important thing to her. She loved the family get-togethers, especially at the holidays. She was an excellent cook and everyone loved her home-cooked meals, pies, cookies, and candies. Norma was a member of the Hoover Christian Church and before she became ill she looked forward to Sundays so that she could attend services. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; grandsons William Mason and Justin Mason; great-granddaughter Natalie Mason; parents Pearl and James Hill; five sisters; and four brothers. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children, three daughters, Mary (the Late Bill Mason) Mason, Sandra (Charles) Taylor, and Linda (Pat) Martin; five sons, Harold Coons, Jack Coons, Danny Coons, Richard (Judy) Coons, and Steve (Tina) Coons. She also left behind 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and four brothers, Clarence Hill, Eugene (Marie) Mill, Billy Hill, and Eddie Hill. She also leaves behind her special pets, Lucy and Bammy. Norma’s life was a living example of bible verse Ephesians 4:32, “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another just as God forgave you in Christ.” A visitation will be held from Noon-2 pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, MO, followed by a 2 pm graveside service at Platte City Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at www.stjude.org.