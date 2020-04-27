Norma Gayle (Fields) Frieders, 94, of Liberty, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at her home. Norma was born July 13, 1925 in Cowgill, MO to Calvin Russell and Allene Kathryn (Phillips) Fields. She married Paul Peter Frieders, and they had 57 loving years together. She was a longtime resident of Dearborn, MO, where she attended the First Baptist Church of Dearborn and ran the laundromat and general store for 15 years. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, enjoyed sewing, and loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband. Norma is survived by her daughters Paulette Tyler of Nevada, Gayle Pardo of Liberty, MO; grandchildren Angela (Rodrigo) Rojas of Liberty, MO, Stephanie Tyler of Nevada, and Paul Tyler of Nevada; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and 1

great-great-great-grandchild on the way. A private interment will take place at the Cowgill Cemetery in Cowgill, MO. Pallbearers will be Rodrigo Rojas, Gerardo Montano, Justin Montano, Isaac Muir, Gustavo Cordova, and Ivan Cardoza. Condolences may be left online at www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com.