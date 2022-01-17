Norma Glenn, 89

Norma Glenn, age 89, passed away quietly Friday morning, December 17, 2021, at home in the loving company of her husband and son.

Norma was born in Troy, KS, the daughter of George and Berneice (Whetstine) Karn. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, George and Alfred Karn, and son, Michael Glenn.

She is survived by her sister, Grace Evans; her husband, Melvin Glenn, Sr.; her son, Melvin Jr. (Peggy); and Terri Thaler (Steven). Norma is also survived by seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, as well as numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She loved them all dearly.

Norma was retired from Sherwood Medical. She had also worked at J.C. Penney and Whitaker Cable.

On their recent anniversary, Norma and Melvin celebrated 71 years of marriage. They were wed November 10, 1950 in Fanning, KS, with Reverend Will Twombly presiding over the ceremony.

Norma loved her family life, and enjoyed traveling and boating. She loved to garden, and raised vegetables as well as a wide variety of flowers.

Norma was an active member of The Community of Christ Church for her entire life and always held great personal faith in our Lord and Savior. She also delighted in the fellowship of family and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Thursday, December 30, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 12:30 to 2:30 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.