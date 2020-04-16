Norma J. Laukemper, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Norma was born on April 4, 1933 in Blair, Kansas. She graduated from Clarksdale High School and graduated from Platt Gard Business School.

Norma worked at the Missouri State Employment office for 40 years. She was a member of Francis Street First Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband John Warren Laukemper on June 23, 2010, parents Fern Thompson Talbot and John R. Thompson, sister Grace S. Stunz, two brothers, J.R. Thompson and Vodre (Tommy) Thompson.

Norma married John Warren Laukemper April 27, 1972.

Survivors include son Terry Turner (Julie), two grandchildren Aubrey Nicole Zimmerman (Bucky) and John Tyler Turner (Makynlee), three great-grandchildren Avery Jean, Amelia Ann and John Colt and niece Sharon Showalter.

Graveside services and interment 12:00 PM Friday, April 17th at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a food pantry or the donor's choice.