Norma Jean Dunnihoo, 81, Savannah, MO passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Research Medical Center in Kansans City, MO. She was born August 14, 1939 to Clyde & Emoghine (Howard) Pritchett. She married Glen Dunnihoo in St. Joseph on June 30, 1966 and he preceded her in death in 2019.

Norma was an active member of First Baptist Church of Savannah for many years. She loved her family, bowling, and showing her cats at cat shows. She loved to read and you never saw her without a book. She was a hostess/waitress at St. Joseph Country Club. She was a member of the Savannah American Legion Post 287 Auxiliary and volunteered at Mini Cline Elementary School in the Library.

She is survived by her children, Ruth (Robert) Andres of Savannah, Randy Dunnihoo of Kansas City, MO, Michael Dunnihoo of St. Joseph, MO, and Beth Chalender of St. Joseph; siblings, Clyde (Linda) Pritchett of St. Joseph, Mary (Fred) Clary of Troy, KS, and Margaret Lakin of St. Joseph; 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, husband; two sisters, Clyda Spurgeon and Myrtle Andes.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Savannah. Visitation and family receiving hour will be 12:00pm-1:00pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Savannah. Burial will be in Helena Cemetery, Helena, MO.