Norma Jean McIntosh, 82

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: May 15, 2020 10:23 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Norma Jean McIntosh
1937-2020

Norma Jean McIntosh, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born August 15, 1937 in St. Joseph, Missouri to John and Luella (Leffler) Phillips.
Norma graduated from Neeley School.
On July 17, 1955, Norma married Roscoe McIntosh. They had four children.
Norma managed several businesses in the St. Joseph, Missouri area.
She loved playing bingo and gambling, but most of all she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe; parents; step-father, Norman Woolery; brother, Billy Phillips; sister, Evelyn Courtney; nephew, Ivan Courtney, Jr.; cousins, Myrtle Skeen and Etta Adams.
Survivors include her children, Debbie Lou McIntosh Steiner (Steve), Diane McIntosh, Shelly McIntosh (Mike), John McIntosh (Patty); grandchildren, Steve Steiner (Lindsee), Billy McIntosh, Brett Steiner (Ella), Nicholás McIntosh, Cody McIntosh, Melissa McIntosh Elis (Travis), Brian McIntosh, Wyatt, Ian and Nash Evans; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings, John Phillips, James Phillips (Ginger), Merle Phillips; Roger Phillips (Terri), Terry Woolery (Sharon), Janet Woolery; several nieces and nephews.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online obituary and guestbook at www.simplifyfunerals.com.

