Norma Jean Rogers

February 12, 1928 - July 25, 2020

Mrs. Norma Jean Rogers, 91, of Wellsville, KS, and formerly of the Clearmont and Skidmore, Missouri areas, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at a healthcare facility in Wellsville.

Arrangements are pending at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.